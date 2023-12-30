Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 14,637 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 277.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

