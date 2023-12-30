Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

