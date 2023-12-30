Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,585.61. The company had a trading volume of 116,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,608.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,543.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.