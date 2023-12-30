Avestar Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,419.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,401.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,431.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

