Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 77,417 AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 3.23% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 909.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,532 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,263,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 534.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,968 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.39. 31,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

