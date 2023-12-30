iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 356,384 shares during the period.

INTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 65,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,511. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

