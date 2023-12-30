Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. 860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

About Golden Agri-Resources

(Get Free Report)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.