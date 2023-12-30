Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. 416,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

