Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $251.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

