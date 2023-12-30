Tnf LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.46. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

