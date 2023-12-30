Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

