Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 54.7% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 75,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS opened at $65.13 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

