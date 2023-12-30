Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.