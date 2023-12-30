Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day moving average of $568.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Free Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

