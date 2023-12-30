Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 557 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

