Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in General Mills were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.13 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

