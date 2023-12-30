Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.66 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Gala has a market cap of $945.48 million and approximately $82.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 29,148,809,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,613,170,340 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

