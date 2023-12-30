GateToken Price Down 2.4% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. GateToken has a total market cap of $514.79 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00012285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.70 or 1.00032282 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00193255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003613 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,155,516 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,155,465.1286685 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.19819374 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,229,493.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.