Cosmos Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $174.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00025687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00093928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 380,900,896 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

