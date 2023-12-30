Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Lisk has a market cap of $185.08 million and $19.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

