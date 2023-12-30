Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,050.59

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $57,050.59 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002006 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,015 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
