ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $249.64 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ICON has a market cap of $249.64 million and $6.13 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 975,435,250 coins and its circulating supply is 975,435,937 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

