Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Up 0.5%

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.87). Approximately 462,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 348,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.86).

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1,442.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.03.

Insider Transactions at Ithaca Energy

In other Ithaca Energy news, insider Gilad Myerson sold 1,822,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £18,222.86 ($23,154.84). Company insiders own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

