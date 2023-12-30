BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,476.30

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $209,264.49 and approximately $113,476.30 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,043,369,781 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000847 USD and is up 13.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $104,024.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

