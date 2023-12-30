Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.27% and a negative return on equity of 421.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.