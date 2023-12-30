Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 73,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.27% and a negative return on equity of 421.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

