SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Trading Up 11.2%

SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.57 and last traded at C$15.57. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
SM Investments Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.20.
SM Investments Company Profile
SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. It operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SM Investments
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SM Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.