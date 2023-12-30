SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Trading 11.9% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

SomaLogic Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

