Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 788,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 137,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF ( NASDAQ:WGMI Free Report ) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 15.85% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

