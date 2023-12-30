Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Trading 1% Higher

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 615 ($7.81). 3,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.74).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 593.34. The company has a market cap of £561.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,739.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Fidelity Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Emerging Markets

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

In other news, insider Julian Healy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($74,332.91). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

