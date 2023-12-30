Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.60. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 171,970 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.63. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

