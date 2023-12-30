Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.75

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $36.17. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 778,709 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.