Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.70. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 304,862 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 737.93% and a negative net margin of 841.22%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

About Soligenix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Soligenix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

