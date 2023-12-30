Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.30

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $15.51. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 661,790 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,762,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.