Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 5,565 shares trading hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 935,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 146.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 492,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

