Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.89

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.89 and traded as high as $27.23. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 27,631 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKOH. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $352.91 million, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 86,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

