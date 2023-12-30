Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $29.48. Banco Macro shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 241,583 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 498.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 135,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

