Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.20. Xperi shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 509,349 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

