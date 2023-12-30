Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.27

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $29.75. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 25,624 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.