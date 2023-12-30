DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $160.94 million and $4.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00174018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00656538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00391164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00233213 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,729,916,136 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.