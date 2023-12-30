Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

