Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Grows By 66.5%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 47,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 98.76%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

