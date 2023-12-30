Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Expands By 66.7%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704. The firm has a market cap of $421.87 million, a PE ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Brookfield Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at about $45,556,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 85.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
