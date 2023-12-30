Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.
Banca Mediolanum Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.3934 dividend. This is an increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.
Read More
