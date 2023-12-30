O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,486,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

