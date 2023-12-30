MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading 9.6% Higher

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 38,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

MorphoSys Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

