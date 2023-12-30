Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Bfsg LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $64.81. 1,285,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,271. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

