Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,305. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

