SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is O Connor Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.93. 785,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

