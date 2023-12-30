Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,390 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 44,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

