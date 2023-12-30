1,037 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.29. 918,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,038. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.82.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

